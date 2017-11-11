11th day of 11th month: War dead honored on Armistice Day

A general view over the cemetery at the World War I Vieil Armand "Hartmannswillerkopf" battlefield in the Alsace region, eastern France, where around 30,000 French and German soldiers died in the Vosges mountain battles in 1915, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. The presidents of France and Germany say Europeans must stand up to nationalism and build a "common future," as they mark 99 years since the armistice ending World War I. Pool Photo via AP Patrick Seeger