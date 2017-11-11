Nation & World

EU's Tusk joins Independence Day events in Polish homeland

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 6:54 AM

WARSAW, Poland

European Union president Donald Tusk has joined celebrations in his native Poland on Independence Day, which celebrates the nation regaining its sovereignty at the end of World War I after being wiped off the map for more than a century.

Flags fluttered across the country on Saturday and television news presenters wore pins in the colors of the national flag, white and red, celebrating the nation's rebirth in 1918.

President Andrzej Duda oversaw ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, walking past a military guard before the raising of the flags and cannon salutes.

Tusk, head of the European Council, attended at Duda's invitation.

Several marches are expected later in the day, including one with far-right nationalists and another by an anti-government group.

