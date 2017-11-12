AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Questions about Russian meddling follow Trump to Asia
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Questions about Russian meddling in the 2016 election have followed President Donald Trump overseas to Asia.
Trump said during a news conference Sunday in Vietnam's capital that he believes U.S. intelligence agencies, which have concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help him win. But Trump also says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin when Putin claims his country did no such thing.
"I believe that he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election," Trump said of Putin at a news conference with Vietnam's president in Hanoi. "As to whether I believe it, I'm with our agencies."
He added, "As currently led by fine people, I believe very much in our intelligence agencies."
Top U.S. intelligence officials, including those at the CIA, have concluded that Russia interfered in the election to help the Republican Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. A special counsel and multiple Congressional committees are also investigating potential collusion between Moscow and Trump campaign aides. That probe has so far led to the indictments of Trump's former campaign chairman and another top aide for financial and other crimes unrelated to the campaign, as well as a guilty plea from a Trump foreign policy adviser.
A look at Trump's business associates across Asia
President Donald Trump has temporarily put his sons in charge of his company, but the Trump Organization still does business abroad. That has prompted questions about whether that might influence Trump's official decisions.
A look at some of his business partners and contacts in Asia, where he is winding down a five-nation trip:
PHILIPPINES
Trump's partner in a Philippines venture, Jose E.B. Antonio, was named a "special envoy" to the U.S. by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Oct. 28, less than two weeks before the November 2016 U.S. election. Antonio is chairman of Century Properties Group Inc., which partnered with Trump for the branding of the posh Trump Tower in Manila's Makati business district.
Dubai Air Show opens with Emirates' $15.1B Boeing buy
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The biennial Dubai Air Show opened Sunday with hometown long-haul carrier Emirates making a $15.1 billion buy of American-made Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, as the world's biggest defense companies promoted their weapons amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Other airlines also are taking part, but missing from the trade show this year is one of the region's largest long-haul carriers, Qatar Airways, amid diplomatic fallout between Qatar and four Arab nations.
The Boeing announcement came after over an hour and a half of delays by Emirates amid rumors of a possible Airbus sale involving its A380 aircraft, a major workhorse for the airline. Journalists asked Emirates CEO and Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum about Boeing's European competitor Airbus, specifically its A350.
"We were comparing the two apples," he said, but found that the Boeing 787 is "the best option" for Emirates "given its maintenance and so on."
The Boeing 787-10 typically lists for $312.8 million. Delivery will begin in 2022.
Australia's croc hunter is unlikely gay-rights champion
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — As a self-described straight crocodile hunter from the country's rugged and socially conservative far north, Australian lawmaker Warren Entsch doesn't fit many people's mold of a gay-rights activist.
But if results of a nationwide postal survey this week reveal that most Australians want same-sex marriage legalized, it is Entsch — from the country's leading conservative party, no less — who plans to introduce legislation that could make it a reality as soon as December.
Entsch, 67, emerged as an unlikely champion for gay rights back in 2004, when he complained that the government had amended federal laws to make clear that marriage exists only between a man and a woman.
He was the only lawmaker from his conservative Liberal Party or the center-left opposition Labor Party to speak out, earning him the moniker "progressive redneck" from bemused media outlets.
"I got literally thousands and thousands of communiques, not from the gays, but from the broader community — family, friends and relatives of gays — saying that if a healthy heterosexual, far north Queensland crocodile-farming, bull-catching Liberal can speak out on behalf of my gay friend or relative, we want to come out too," Entsch said.
Water world: Dutch flood expertise is big export business
SPAKENBURG, Netherlands (AP) — On a calm, clear morning, historic wooden fishing boats float tranquilly on the glassy waters of the Dutch harbor of Spakenburg. Yet just over a century ago, they were slamming through the houses lining the harbor as a powerful storm unleashed flooding that devastated this picturesque fishing village.
These days, an innovative new self-raising dike protects the village on the edge of Eemmeer Lake, 50 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Amsterdam. The 300-meter (984-foot) long barrier is concealed in the sidewalk when not in use, and is lifted up to 80 centimeters (31 inches) by the very floodwaters it is designed to keep out.
It's just the latest example of Dutch ingenuity and planning in this low-lying nation's constant battle with water — and increasingly, technology like it is becoming a lucrative Dutch export.
"We live here in a very vulnerable place," said Roeland Hillen, director of the Dutch Flood Protection Program. "We have to adapt to survive."
That message resonates with many other flood-prone countries now attending climate change talks in Bonn, where delegates from some 195 nations have gathered to discuss rules for implementing the 2015 Paris climate accord. The meeting in the former German capital, which runs until Friday, is being presided over by Fiji, one of the many small island nations threatened by rising sea levels.
Allegations against Roy Moore roil US evangelical ranks
For many evangelicals, fiery Alabama politician and judge Roy Moore has been a longtime hero. Others have sometimes cringed at his heated rhetoric and bellicose style.
Now, as Moore's U.S. Senate campaign is imperiled by allegations of sexual overtures to a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s, there's an outpouring of impassioned and soul-searching discussion in evangelical ranks.
"This is one of those excruciating decision moments for evangelicals," Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, said in a telephone interview. "These allegations, if true, are devastating. If true, this is a very big deal."
Mohler said Alabama voters face a potentially wrenching task of trying to determine if the allegations — Moore has emphatically denied them — are credible.
According the Pew Research Center, 49 percent of Alabama adults are evangelical Protestants. For some of them, the Moore allegations echo the quandary they faced last year, wrestling over whether to support Donald Trump in the presidential race despite his crude sexual boasts.
Texas church members gather for 1st time since attack
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of people will gather in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday to worship with surviving members of a local church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.
Members of the First Baptist Church will hold a church service for the first time since a gunman opened fire inside the small church a week earlier in the worst mass shooting in Texas history.
Initial plans called for gathering at a community center could house a few dozen people. But when organizers realized about 500 people were planning to attend, the service was moved outside to a baseball park.
Church representatives also plan to eventually open a public memorial inside the church, where 26 empty chairs have been placed. Authorities have put the official death toll at 26 victims because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant. Church officials have said the building will likely be demolished.
On Saturday, about 100 people gathered outside the town's community center to commemorate Veterans Day and to honor the shooting victims, nearly half of whom had ties to the Air Force.
George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss respond in harassment scandal
NEW YORK (AP) — George Takei took to Twitter on Saturday to deny groping a male model and Richard Dreyfuss said he never exposed himself to a female writer helping him with a TV script, both back in the 1980s.
Takei, the 80-year-old "Star Trek" icon, said in a series of tweets that events described by Scott R. Brunton in The Hollywood Reporter "simply did not occur," and he does not remember ever knowing Brunton.
"Right now it is a he said/he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful," Takei tweeted.
Dreyfuss, meanwhile, told the New York magazine blog Vulture he flirted and even kissed Los Angeles writer Jessica Teich over several years but thought it was a "consensual seduction ritual." The fact that "I did not get it," he said, "makes me reassess every relationship I have ever thought was playful and mutual."
Teich told Vulture she first met Dreyfuss at a theater where she worked and they spent hours together over several years after she was hired to develop a script for an ABC comedy special. The actor, she said, made continual, overt and lewd comments and invitations but she never told anyone. Dreyfuss, now 70, called Teich a friend of more than 30 years.
Miami in a rout: No. 7 Hurricanes roll No. 3 Irish, 41-8
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami is getting championship rings when this season is over.
Maybe, just maybe, the biggest kind.
The Hurricanes sent two very clear messages to the College Football Playoff committee Saturday night — that they're worthy of being a national title contender and that Notre Dame is not. Travis Homer ran for 146 yards, Deejay Dallas had a pair of touchdown runs and No. 7 Miami dominated No. 3 Notre Dame 41-8 to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 14 games.
"I never would have predicted what happened," Miami coach Mark Richt said of the rout. "But it happened."
Malik Rosier threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Hurricanes (9-0, No. 7 CFP), who forced four turnovers for the fourth consecutive week and handed the Irish their second-worst loss in the history of the Miami-Notre Dame series. Only the 58-7 Miami romp in 1985 was more decisive.
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran vie for best artist at MTV EMAs
LONDON (AP) — Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are among contenders for best artist at the MTV EMAs, where Irish rockers U2 are set to be named global icons.
Swift has nominations in six categories at the music awards, including best artist and best video, for "Look What You Made Me Do." Other multiple nominees include Sheeran, Sam Mendes and Kendrick Lamar.
Rita Ora hosts the concert-style awards ceremony at London's SSE Arena on Sunday.
Performers include pop star Demi Lovato, singer-songwriter Kesha, rockers The Killers, grime artist Stormzy and rapper Eminem.
U2, who played an MTV-sponsored concert Saturday in London's Trafalgar Square, are due to receive the Global Icon award.
