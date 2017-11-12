Donna King stands for the national anthem during a Veterans Day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The event was held in the community, just a block away from the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church where a man opened killing more than two dozen. Veteran Robert Corrigan, who was killed in the church, was honored during the service.
Nation & World

Texas church members gather for 1st time since attack

Associated Press

November 12, 2017 2:29 AM

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas

Hundreds of people are expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.

Members of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs will gather Sunday for a church service for the first time since a gunman burst into services a week earlier.

The attack was the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Initial plans called for holding a service at a community center. But as many as 500 people are now expected, so the service will be held in a local baseball park.

Church representatives also plan to eventually open a public memorial inside the church, where empty chairs have been placed to represent the people killed.

