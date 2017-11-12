At Beirut marathon, Lebanese call for PM's return

Runners in the 8 km Beirut Marathon run past a billboard with a portrait of outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Arabic that reads, "We are all waiting for you," in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Absent from the marathon this year is Hariri, a regular participant, who resigned from his post unexpectedly last week while in Saudi Arabia. The country's President Michel Aoun urged runners to use the occasion to call on the prime minister to return home. Hassan Ammar AP Photo