Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. According to a Thursday, Nov. 9 Washington Post story an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. Moore is denying the allegations. Brynn Anderson AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Moore dismisses allegations, says suit to come

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 10:38 PM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the debate over Roy Moore, Alabama's Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, who faces allegations that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year old girl decades ago. (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore of Alabama is calling a newspaper report carrying allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl four decades ago "fake news" and says a suit will be filed in response.

The former judge condemned the Washington Post story during a campaign speech in Huntsville, Alabama. Earlier, another fellow Republican, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, urged Moore to drop out of the race, saying Moore's explanations had been inadequate

In a Huntsville gym, Moore assured supporters that the Post story was "a desperate attempt to stop my political campaign" and that the allegations that he was "involved with a minor child are completely unfalse and untrue and for which they will be sued."

The Post story quoted four women by name and cited numerous other sources.

___

4:30 p.m.

Alabama Republican Roy Moore is trying to raise money for his U.S. Senate race on allegations he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his early 30s.

Moore wrote in his fundraising pitch that "the vicious and sleazy attacks against me are growing more vicious by the minute." He told supporters that he's counting on them to stand with him by "chipping in a donation,"

Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones in a special election on Dec. 12

The Washington Post reported last week that the 70-year-old Moore had relationships with teenage girls, including a 14-year-old, while he was in his early 30s. Moore has vehemently denied the allegations in the Post story.

___

1:25 p.m.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out of the race following allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

Speaking on NBC, Toomey says because the "accusations have more credibility than the denial, I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside." The Pennsylvania senator says Moore's primary opponent, Luther Strange, should be considered as a write-in candidate to run against him.

The Washington Post reported last week that the 70-year-old Moore had relationships with teenage girls while he was in his early 30s. Moore has vehemently denied the allegations.

Toomey didn't rule out the possibility that Senate Republicans might work to unseat Moore if he wins the special election against Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12.

