Nation & World

Police: Tennessee officer shoots man who grabbed stun gun

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 4:23 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Police in Tennessee say an officer shot and wounded a man who took her stun gun during a fight.

Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk tells the Knoxville News Sentinel the female officer had stopped to question a man and a woman on suspicion of carrying stolen items from nearby homes Sunday.

DeBusk says the man fought the officer to the ground and grabbed her stun gun. The officer then fired her gun once, hitting the man in the arm and the bullet grazed his chest.

The spokesman says the 33-year-old man, whose identity wasn't immediately released, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that weren't life threatening. The officer was treated for scrapes and bruises.

The shooting is being investigated by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video