FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2010, file photo, an entrance to the Mall of America is seen in Bloomington, Minn. Police say two people were stabbed in the mall on Nov. 12, 2017, in what investigators say was an "interrupted theft." Jim Mone, File AP Photo

Nation & World

2 stabbed at Minnesota's Mall of America; man in custody

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:17 AM

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.

A stabbing at one of the nation's largest malls has left two people injured and shoppers who were waiting to see Santa Claus shocked following what police call an "interrupted theft."

Police say the incident happened Sunday evening in the dressing room area of the Mall of America's Macy's. Police say one victim was stabbed after confronting a man attempting to steal his belongings from the dressing room. The second victim was stabbed after intervening.

A 20-year-old man is in custody. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Maddie Schwieters tells KARE-TV she was in line to see Santa when she ran toward the commotion nearby and saw two people on the floor. The 16-year-old calls the incident "horrific." Police say shoppers weren't in any danger. Macy's closed early but the rest of the mall stayed open.

