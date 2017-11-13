Florida man back at Supreme Court with 1st Amendment case

FILE- In this March 7, 2012 file photo, Fane Lozman talks to a reporter in Miami Beach, Fla. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, to hear a First Amendment case brought by Lozeman, who previously won a landmark ruling from the justices on whether his floating home was a house, not a boat subject to easier government seizure under laws that govern ships and boats. This time, the justices agreed to hear a case in which Lozman sued after being arrested at a 2006 Riviera Beach City Council meeting. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo