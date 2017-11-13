In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, relatives weep over the body of an earthquake victim, in Sarpol-e-Zahab, western Iran, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Authorities reported that a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iraq-Iran border region on Monday and killed more than three hundred people in both countries, sent people fleeing their homes into the night and was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast.
In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, relatives weep over the body of an earthquake victim, in Sarpol-e-Zahab, western Iran, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Authorities reported that a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iraq-Iran border region on Monday and killed more than three hundred people in both countries, sent people fleeing their homes into the night and was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Tasnim News Agency via AP Farzad Menati
In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, relatives weep over the body of an earthquake victim, in Sarpol-e-Zahab, western Iran, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Authorities reported that a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iraq-Iran border region on Monday and killed more than three hundred people in both countries, sent people fleeing their homes into the night and was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Tasnim News Agency via AP Farzad Menati

Nation & World

The Latest: Italy sends aid after Iran earthquake

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 12:14 PM

TEHRAN, Iran

The Latest on a powerful earthquake near the Iran-Iraq border that has killed more than 400 people (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Italy is sending 12 tons of tents, blankets, mobile kitchens and other assistance to victims of the powerful earthquake that struck Iraq and Iran.

The Foreign Ministry said Monday an Italian plane loaded with the aid would be leaving the U.N.'s regional emergency warehouse base in Brindisi, bound for Sulaimaniyah, Iraq, in the coming hours. Separately, the ministry said it was working on a financial aid package for Iran to be funneled through the Red Crescent, which is working on the ground.

The 7.3-magnitutde earthquake killed over 400 people, mainly in Iran.

___

7:30 p.m.

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake near the Iraq-Iran border has killed over 400 people across both countries, sent residents fleeing their homes into the night and was felt as far away as the Mediterranean coast.

Iran's western Kermanshah province bore the brunt of the temblor Sunday night, with authorities saying Monday that the quake killed 407 people in Iran and injured 6,700. Kermanshah is a rural, mountainous region where residents rely mainly on farming.

Iraq's Interior Ministry says the earthquake killed at least seven people and injured 535 in the country's northern Kurdish region.

The quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey.

It could be felt on the Mediterranean coast, some 660 miles (1,000 kilometers) away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video