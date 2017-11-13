FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Centre County, Pa., District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, left, announces findings an investigation into the death of Penn State University fraternity pledge Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, as his parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, second and third from left, stand nearby during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa. Parks Miller announced Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, that more charges have been filed against fraternity brothers after investigators recovered deleted surveillance video footage recorded before the Feb. 4, 2017, death of Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking.
Nation & World

Video recovered, 10 more charged in Penn State frat death

Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:26 PM

Investigators are filing new charges after recovering deleted security camera footage taken in a Penn State fraternity house the night a pledge consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered fatal injuries.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller announced Monday that the new evidence enabled police to determine that 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Tim Piazza was given at least 18 drinks over less than 90 minutes.

Piazza, an engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, was found to have suffered a fractured skull, shattered spleen and other injuries.

Miller says the new footage is the basis for charges against 10 additional defendants, as well as seven who'd been charged previously.

Miller is also accusing a fraternity member of deleting the video as police were seeking the footage in February.

