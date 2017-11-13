Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston. The chances of a hurricane drenching Texas, like Harvey did, have soared six fold in just a quarter century with global warming and will likely triple once again before the end of the century, says a new study published Monday, Nov. 12, 2017, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo