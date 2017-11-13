The Latest: Pence says he was unaware of WikiLeaks link

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a fundraiser for Faulkner University in Montgomery, Ala. President Donald Trump’s son communicated with the Twitter account behind WikiLeaks, exchanging direct messages during the 2016 election about leaked emails from Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign and other issues of interest to the group, according to a report from The Atlantic. The report details several direct messages between WikiLeaks and Donald Trump Jr., including requests to push out Tweets highlighting the website’s work. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo