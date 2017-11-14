Nation & World

Formal charges against Danish sub inventor due in December

Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:38 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Formal charges against a Danish inventor who admitted dismembering the body of a Swedish journalist aboard his submarine but denies killing her are likely to be laid in December, police in Denmark said Tuesday.

Copenhagen police said Peter Madsen has voluntarily accepted extending his pre-trial detention until Dec. 12.

Madsen, 46, currently faces preliminary charges of manslaughter, sexual assault and indecent handling of a corpse. He denies killing journalist Kim Wall, 30 — claiming she had died inside his submarine when he was on deck — but has admitted to throwing her body parts into the sea.

The two had gone on a trip in Madsen's private submarine on Aug. 10. Wall, who was working on a story about Madsen, was last seen aboard the vessel as it left Copenhagen. The next day, Madsen — an entrepreneur who dreamed of launching a manned space mission — was rescued from the sinking submarine without Wall. Police believe he deliberately sank the vessel.

The Swedish journalist's dismembered, naked torso was found on a southern Copenhagen coast in late August and her head, legs and clothes were later discovered in plastic bags at sea. The bags also contained a knife, and heavy metal objects designed to take them to the ocean floor. Wall's arms are still missing.

Madsen has offered a shifting variety of explanations for Wall's death. Initially, he told authorities he had dropped Wall off on an island several hours after their voyage began. Later, he said she had died in an accident on board and he had "buried" her at sea.

Multiple stab wounds were found on Wall's torso and were believed to have been caused during her death or shortly after. Police also found videos on Madsen's personal computer of women being tortured, decapitated and slain.

The case has led Danish investigators to reopen a number of unsolved killings, including the 1986 death of a young Japanese tourist whose cut-up corpse was found in several plastic bags in Copenhagen harbor. Police say the review of so-called "cold cases" is standard procedure and has not provided any immediate link to the present case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video