4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial spree

Tampa police release new video in serial killer investigation The Tampa Police Department on Thursday released a new video showing what they describe as a "person of interest" in an investigation of a possible serial killer in the area. The Tampa Police Department on Thursday released a new video showing what they describe as a "person of interest" in an investigation of a possible serial killer in the area. Tampa Police Department

