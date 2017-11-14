Nation & World

After boy's death, NYC changes child care emergency protocol

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:54 AM

NEW YORK

The death of a toddler from what his family says was an allergic reaction to food he ate at a pre-school has prompted New York City officials to change the medical emergency protocol for child care providers.

WCBS-TV reports the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the Administration for Children's Services announced Monday that the new policy requires child care staffers to call 911 during medical emergencies.

The move comes after 3-year-old Elijah Silvera died Nov. 3 at a Manhattan hospital. His family says he went into anaphylactic shock after an adult gave him a grilled cheese sandwich at the Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services.

The family says he was severely allergic to dairy and the center's staff was aware of his allergy.

The center remains closed pending an ongoing investigation by city health officials.

