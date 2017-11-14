Nation & World

Police stop 2 trucks with 78 migrants in Slovakia

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:52 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

Slovak police say they have detained 78 migrants from Iraq, Iran and Syria traveling through Slovakia to Germany in two trucks.

Spokeswoman Denisa Baloghova say the officers stopped the trucks, which had Turkish drivers, shortly after midnight on Tuesday in the western city of Zilina.

Police say the migrants, including women and children, boarded the trucks in Romania and paid about 500 euros ($600) each.

Police are investigating the case.

Slovakia has rarely been used by migrants trying to get to Western Europe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video