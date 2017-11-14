Nation & World

The Latest: 4th person shot dead in Tampa neighborhood

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 8:12 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

The Latest on the fourth fatal shooting in a Tampa neighborhood (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

A fourth person has been found shot to death in a Florida neighborhood that may be targeted by a serial killer.

Tampa police say residents of the Seminole Heights neighborhood reported hearing shots just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the street.

Spokesman Steve Hegarty said detectives can't immediately say whether the shooting is related to last month's killings where three people were slain during a 10-day span.

All three were alone and had gotten off a bus when they were gunned downed at night for no apparent reason. None were robbed.

Police have been boosting patrols in the area. They have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect taken after two of the shootings.

___

6 a.m.

A body has been found in a Florida neighborhood where three other people have died in apparently random shootings.

Tampa police said early Tuesday they're investigating a suspicious death in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood. No further details were immediately released, including whether the person was shot.

Three people were fatally shot in the neighborhood during a 10-day span last month. All were alone and had gotten off a bus when they were gunned downed at night for no apparent reason. None were robbed.

Police have been boosting patrols in the area. They have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect taken after two of the shootings.

