Nation & World

Saudi-led coalition bombs airport runway in Yemen's capital

Associated Press

November 14, 2017 8:18 AM

SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni officials say the Saudi-led coalition has bombed the airport in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, damaging the runway and a ground navigation tower.

They say the Tuesday airstrikes will hinder the airport's operation but that repair crews are at work. It was unclear to what extent flights will now be reduced.

The U.S.-backed coalition has been at war with the Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015. The coalition closed all air, land and sea ports in Yemen last week in response to a rebel ballistic missile attack on Riyadh.

The coalition said Monday it would reopen ports in areas held by allied forces. The Houthis control most of northern Yemen.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to brief media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video