Coin flip decides close suburban Kansas City council race

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 10:27 AM

MISSION WOODS, Kan.

A suburban Kansas City council race was so close that it took a coin flip to pick a winner.

The Kansas City Star reports that William Young won the toss Monday for an at-large seat on the council for Mission Woods, which has fewer than 200 residents. He called tails.

Voters were supposed to pick five winners out of six candidates. Young and Michael Knierim tied for last, with 35 votes each. And even after Johnson County officials added in provisional ballots and crunched the final official results on Monday, the tie still existed.

It's still possible that Knierim could request a recount because the race to represent the community in the northeast part of the county was so close. The deadline for doing so is late Tuesday.

