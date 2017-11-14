Nation & World

Russia: UK's criticism attempt to deflect public attention

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 11:34 AM

MOSCOW

Russia's Foreign Ministry has lashed back at British Prime Minister Theresa May, saying her attack on Russia was an attempt to distract public attention from problems at home.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that Britain and its allies will work together to fight Russian actions threatening the international order, including election meddling and cyberattacks.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded Tuesday, calling May's statements "irresponsible and unfounded." She said that a pledge to uphold the international order sounds particularly "cynical" given British action in Iraq and Libya that "caused suffering of millions and destabilized entire regions."

Zakharova argued that Britain is facing hard times following its decision to leave the European Union, adding that "Russia has been chosen as a foreign enemy needed to deflect public attention."

