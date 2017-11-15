Nation & World

Georgia group invites white people: "Meet a Black Person"

Associated Press

November 15, 2017 10:00 AM

ATLANTA

A professional group near Atlanta is inviting white people to "Come Meet a Black Person."

That's the title of a networking event planned for Thursday in suburban Lawrenceville by Urban Mediamakers, a consortium of content creators.

"If white folks don't have none of us in their lives, they're the ones missing out," said Cheryle Moses, president and founder of the organization, which hosts an annual film festival in October and also holds a contest for middle school and high school filmmakers.

Moses said she was inspired by research she'd read about that showed that three quarters of white people don't count any non-white people among their friends. She didn't mean for the title of the event to be provocative, she said, but instead wants to build relationships of trust and understanding.

As a black woman, she said, she deals with racism on a daily basis. Rather than sitting around with her friends complaining about the way things are in the country or the world, she wanted to do something about it, she said.

"My question is why do a lot of white folks get offended when anyone brings up race or racism?" she said. "Let's walk through it, talk about it. If we are friends, you can sit down with friends and agree to disagree."

She wants to offer an opportunity for white people who are open to the idea to come and become friends with non-white people in hopes that they will then talk to their white friends about it, she said

"Woke white folks gotta talk to white folks," she said. "They gotta take care of that."

She wasn't sure Tuesday how many people had signed up for the event, which is meant to celebrate the organization's 16th anniversary, but said she's gotten a lot of positive feedback after it was featured by several news outlets.

People who are angered by the event's theme don't understand what she's trying to do, she said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video