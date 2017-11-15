A police car stands outside an asylum seeker center in Bamberg, southern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 after one person was killed and several injured in a fire inside the center.
Nation & World

Fire breaks out at German asylum-seeker home, 1 person dead

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:30 AM

BERLIN

Police say one person has died in a fire at a home for asylum-seekers in southern Germany.

Officers were alerted at about 3 a.m. Wednesday to the blaze at the building in Bamberg, which currently houses 163 people. Police said that firefighters quickly brought under control the fire that had broken out in one apartment, sending smoke through the two-story building.

Fourteen people were slightly injured as a result of inhaling smoke. Police said a body was found in the apartment where the fire broke out, but they had no immediate details on the person's identity.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire.

