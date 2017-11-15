Nation & World

Lebanese military arrests fugitive radical Islamist cleric

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 3:50 AM

BEIRUT

Lebanon's military says it has arrested a fugitive radical Islamist cleric who was implicated in the abduction of soldiers by militants three years ago.

The military says Mustafa al-Hujairi, known as Abu Taqiyya, was taken into custody on Wednesday in the border town of Arsal. The town was overran briefly in 2014 by militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The militants kidnapped several soldiers and al-Hujairi was believed involved in the negotiations with the government for their release.

A number were released but at least nine were killed. Their bodies were found earlier this year. Media reports have said that al-Hujairi's son allegedly confessed that his father was linked to the attack on Arsal.

The military statement says the interrogation of al-Hujairi is underway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video