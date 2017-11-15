Nation & World

The Latest: Third death in floods in Greek capital region

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:29 AM

ATHENS, Greece

The Latest on flooding in Greece (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Greek authorities say a third person has died in flash flooding on the western outskirts of Athens, after an overnight storm converted roads into raging torrents of mud and debris, inundating roads, homes and businesses.

The fire department said the third person, a man, was found dead in the yard of a local business in the Megara area. Earlier, another man and a woman were found dead in their flooded homes in two separate incidents.

Local authorities shut schools in the areas of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, while access was cut on parts of the Athens-Corinth highway leading through the area following an intense storm.

Firefighters also helped rescue passengers from a bus stranded by the floodwaters on a highway

___

11:30 a.m.

Flash floods on the Greek capital's western outskirts have converted roads into raging torrents of mud and debris, killing at least two people and inundating homes and businesses.

The fire department said Wednesday that one woman died in her flooded home in the Megara area, while a man's body was also recovered from another flooded home in the area. Firefighters received 340 calls for help to pump water from flooded buildings and rescue people trapped by the rising waters following a severe storm.

Local authorities shut schools in the areas of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, while access was cut on parts of the Athens-Corinth highway leading through the area following an intense storm.

Firefighters also helped rescue passengers from a bus stranded by the floodwaters on a highway.

