Nation & World

Swedes say little help from Congo in murder investigation

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:28 AM

STOCKHOLM

A Swedish prosecutor says authorities are getting little help from Congo in their investigations into the slayings of two U.N. experts — of which them a Swede — by militiamen from Congo's violence-torn Kasai region.

Prosecutor Sara Nilsson says their material "does not rule out that people close to the regime in Congo are involved in the murder."

Sweden launched its murder investigation two days after the bodies of dual Swedish-Chilean national Zaida Catalan and American Michael Sharp were found in a shallow grave on March 27.

Nilsson said Wednesday Sweden had asked Congo for "legal assistance" but what it received "doesn't comply with basic legal requirements and has obvious flaws."

She said Swedish authorities would continue their probe, but cannot visit Congo "under the present circumstances."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video