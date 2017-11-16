Quick-thinking school staff saved kids at California school

Lynda Patton, left, and Shawnee Flournoy, employees of the Corning Union Elementary School District, react as district superintendent, Rick Fitzpatrick, discusses the shooting rampage by Kevin Janson Neal, during a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Corning, Calif. Neal went on a shooting spree, Tuesday, which included an attack on the Rancho Tehama Elementary School, where one student was injured. Neal killed five people, including his wife, before being shot and killed by Tehama County Sheriff's deputies. Fitzpatrick cited quick action by teachers and employees for locking down the school which prevented Neal from entering any of the classrooms. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo