UCLA head coach Steve Alford, right, listens as Jalen Hill reads his statement during a news conference at UCLA Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. Three UCLA NCAA college basketball players accused of shoplifting in China admitted to the crime and apologized before coach Steve Alford announced they were being suspended indefinitely.
Nation & World

Trump exhorts UCLA trio to thank Xi for release in China

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 06:58 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is exhorting three suspended UCLA basketball players to thank Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) for their freedom following a shoplifting incident while they were in China.

Trump had tweeted Wednesday: "Do you think the three UCLA basketball p layers will say thank you President Trump. They were headed for 10 years in jail."

The trio apologized later Wednesday and publicly thanked Trump, who was in Asia last week, for his help. On Thursday morning, the president sent another tweet saying, "You're welcome. go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made your release possible."

In the same tweet, Trump said, "HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!"

