Nation & World

Trump to host NCAA champions at White House Friday

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 08:39 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is set to host collegiate sports championship teams at the White House Friday.

The White House says NCAA teams will attend a reception at the executive mansion, but has not provided a list of the teams attending.

Trump hosted the 2016 NCAA football champion Clemson Tigers at the White House in June. The University of North Carolina's 2017 national championship men's basketball team said earlier this year it could not agree on a date for a visit.

Trump sparred with professional athletes earlier this year when NBA star Stephen Curry said his championship-winning Golden State Warriors didn't wish to meet with Trump. The feud erupted as Trump was lambasting NFL athletes for kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video