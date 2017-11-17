German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the final day of the talks between her Christian Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party FDP on the fundamentals for forming a new government in Berlin Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
German coalition talks to resume, may take several more days

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:28 AM

BERLIN

Talks on forming a new German government were set to resume Friday after negotiators haggled deep into the previous night without resolving their differences. Participants suggested that they may need several more days.

Germany's Sept. 24 election left Chancellor Angela Merkel's two-party conservative bloc seeking a previously untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens. After four weeks of exploratory talks, their immediate aim now is to establish enough common ground to embark on formal coalition negotiations.

The parties aimed to wrap up the talks on Thursday night but, after haggling for about 15 hours, agreed to adjourn until Friday. So far, they have struggled to overcome major longstanding differences, particularly on immigration and climate change-related issues, but also on financial questions.

"We decided jointly that we should use the coming days to overcome the differences that still exist," said the Free Democrats' leader, Christian Lindner.

Failure could lead to new elections as the center-left Social Democrats, Merkel's partners in the outgoing government, are adamant they will go into opposition after a disastrous result in September. Polls so far suggest that a new vote would produce a very similar parliament to the current one, making efforts to form a new government similarly difficult.

A decision to open coalition negotiations, which would likely last several more weeks, would require approval by a Greens congress later this month.

"We will use this weekend to achieve a good solution," Merkel's chief of staff, Peter Altmaier, told ARD television. He wouldn't specify when exactly the talks might conclude.

"I think the problems can be solved," he said. "I think we have a responsibility to our country, and I am convinced that most of the people negotiating with me see it exactly the same way."

