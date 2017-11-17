FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds.
FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo
Disbelief as 'most wanted' Indonesia politician hospitalized

November 17, 2017 12:35 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

A top Indonesian politician embroiled in a corruption scandal has been hospitalized after a car crash that is being widely mocked online as another tactic to avoid arrest.

The speaker of Indonesia's parliament Setya Novanto has for months been using every political, medical and legal maneuver available to avoid questioning after being named a suspect in the theft of $170 million of public money.

On Thursday night, images swept across social media in Indonesia of a black SUV, its dented grill resting against a power pole, and Novanto apparently unconscious in a hospital bed, but with no visible injuries.

A day earlier Novanto had avoided arrest when anti-corruption officials and police raided his Jakarta home.

