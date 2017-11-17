Pennsylvania State Police in court to quash grand jury

FILE - In this March 1, 2016, file photo, then-candidate for Pennsylvania attorney general Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli participates in the Philadelphia Bar Association forum in Philadelphia. Lawyers for Pennsylvania State Police are squaring off against the Northampton County District Attorney in court over a grand jury investigation that state police want to shut down. State police argue the grand jury has no authority to investigate whether the agency should use outside law enforcement to probe shootings by troopers. Experts say police shooting investigations should be independent to ensure objectivity. judge will hear arguments on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Easton, Pa. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo