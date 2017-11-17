A man cleans mud outside his house in the town of Mandra western Athens, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. A major flash flood on Wednesday left at least 16 people dead, turned streets into torrents of mud and debris that swept away cars, collapsed walls and submerged parts of a major highway.
Greece: 2 more missing from flash floods that killed 16

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:31 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greece's fire department says two more people have been reported missing after deadly flash flooding west of Athens that isn confirmed to have killed at least 16 people.

The fire service said Friday it is now searching for a total of six people missing in the district of Mandra, on the western outskirts of the Greek capital.

Wednesday's flash floods, which came after an overnight storm, turned roads into raging torrents of mud that flung cars against buildings, inundated homes and businesses and submerged part of a major highway.

The flooding is one of the worst disasters to have hit the Athens area in decades. More bad weather, with heavy rainfall and storms, has been predicted for the area for Friday.

