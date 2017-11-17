Nation & World

Billionaire Norwegian given $30,400 drunken driving fine

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:32 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A 22-year-old Norwegian student has been handed a 250,000-kroner ($30,400) fine for drunken driving — but can still count herself lucky.

Katharina G. Andresen is reportedly Norway's richest woman, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $1.23 billion.

Fines for drunken driving in Norway are based on the defendant's income. Newspaper Finansavisen reported that Oslo City Court said the penalty could have been up to 40 million kroner ($4.9 million) if based on Andresen's assets, but they "have not yielded any dividend yet" and she has no fixed income. The court did increase the fine because of her estimated wealth, however.

Andresen was also banned from driving for 13 months.

Andresen's father gave her a 42-percent share in the family-owned investment company in 2007, leading Forbes to declare her the world's second-youngest billionaire.

