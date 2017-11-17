Nation & World

Fort Bragg soldier collapses during physical training, dies

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:15 AM

FORT BRAGG, N.C.

A Fort Bragg soldier who collapsed during physical training has died.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that a spokesman for the 528th Sustainment Brigade says 29-year-old Sgt. Robert Thornton Jr. of Cairo, Georgia, collapsed while running Tuesday.

The cause of death is unknown and his death is under investigation.

Thornton was a power generation equipment repairer who had been part of the brigade's 112th Signal Battalion since January. The brigade is part of the 1st Special Forces Command at Fort Bragg and its soldiers support Special Forces, civil affairs and psychological operations for soldiers around the world.

Thornton enlisted in the Army in 2012, and was the recipient of several awards and decorations. He's survived by a wife and two children.

