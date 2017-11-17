Members of the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade and Serbian Army parachutists jump from a US Air Force C-130 transport aircraft during a bilateral Serbian and U.S. airborne exercise at Lisicji jarak airport, some 15 kilometers
Members of the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade and Serbian Army parachutists jump from a US Air Force C-130 transport aircraft during a bilateral Serbian and U.S. airborne exercise at Lisicji jarak airport, some 15 kilometers 10 miles) north of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. American and Serbian paratroopers have held joint exercises in Serbia which is watched with unease in Russia that is trying to increase its influence in the Balkans.
Members of the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade and Serbian Army parachutists jump from a US Air Force C-130 transport aircraft during a bilateral Serbian and U.S. airborne exercise at Lisicji jarak airport, some 15 kilometers 10 miles) north of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. American and Serbian paratroopers have held joint exercises in Serbia which is watched with unease in Russia that is trying to increase its influence in the Balkans.

Nation & World

Defying Russia, Serbia holds military drills with Americans

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:17 AM

UPDATED 58 MINUTES AGO

BELGRADE, Serbia

American and Serbian paratroopers have held joint exercises in Serbia, watched with unease by Russia, which is trying to increase its influence in the Balkans.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attended the last day of the 4-day drills on Friday that included joint jumps by Serbian and U.S. parachutists from two U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules transport planes close to the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

Vucic said that "the joint exercise contributes to the (military) skills, but also enhances partnership and friendship that was not always seen in the past."

American or NATO-related military activities in the Balkans regularly trigger anger by the Kremlin, which opposes the Western military alliance's expansion in the former communist eastern Europe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Serbia, which tries to politically balance between Russia and the West, claims military neutrality.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video