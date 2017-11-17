Defying Russia, Serbia holds military drills with Americans

Members of the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade and Serbian Army parachutists jump from a US Air Force C-130 transport aircraft during a bilateral Serbian and U.S. airborne exercise at Lisicji jarak airport, some 15 kilometers

10 miles) north of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. American and Serbian paratroopers have held joint exercises in Serbia which is watched with unease in Russia that is trying to increase its influence in the Balkans.