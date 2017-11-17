Nation & World

India, France urge action against nations that back terror

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 08:35 AM

NEW DELHI

India and France called Friday for global action against countries that support, finance or shelter terrorists.

Visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed deep concern over rising terrorism in the world.

They did not name any countries, but India accuses its neighbor, Pakistan, of training, arming and sheltering insurgent groups fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with Pakistan.

Pakistan denies the allegations.

Le Drian said India and France enjoy special ties and referred to India's purchase of 36 French Rafale combat jets and its manufacturing of Scorpene submarines in India with technology transfer from a French company.

He arrived in India on Friday for a two-day visit.

