Russia again vetoes extension of chemical experts in Syria

Russia has vetoed a U.N. resolution that would extend for 30 days the mandate of the expert body charged with determining responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.
It was Russia's second veto in 24 hours of a resolution to extend the expert body, the Joint Investigative Mechanism or JIM. And it was Russia's 11th veto of a Security Council resolution on Syria, its close ally.
The latest veto of a last-ditch, Japan-sponsored resolution Friday night dooms any chance of reviving the JIM. This will make holding anyone accountable for carrying out chemical weapons attacks in Syria much more difficult.
The first Russian veto and Moscow's failure to win support for a rival resolution during a highly contentious three-hour council meeting Thursday reflected the deterioration of U.S.-Russian relations.
