FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center AMC), shows medical staff treating a man suffering from breathing difficulties inside a hospital in Aleppo, Syria after a chemical attack. Rival U.S. and Russian resolutions to extend the mandate of experts trying to determine who was responsible for chemical attacks in Syria were defeated Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at a United Nations Security Council meeting.
Nation & World

Russia again vetoes extension of chemical experts in Syria

Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:42 PM

UNITED NATIONS

Russia has vetoed a U.N. resolution that would extend for 30 days the mandate of the expert body charged with determining responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

It was Russia's second veto in 24 hours of a resolution to extend the expert body, the Joint Investigative Mechanism or JIM. And it was Russia's 11th veto of a Security Council resolution on Syria, its close ally.

The latest veto of a last-ditch, Japan-sponsored resolution Friday night dooms any chance of reviving the JIM. This will make holding anyone accountable for carrying out chemical weapons attacks in Syria much more difficult.

The first Russian veto and Moscow's failure to win support for a rival resolution during a highly contentious three-hour council meeting Thursday reflected the deterioration of U.S.-Russian relations.

