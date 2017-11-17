Mexico enacts law targeting disappearances

FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, relatives of 43 missing students who have not been heard from since they were taken by local police in Sept. 2014 in the city of Iguala, Guerrero state, hold photos of their missing loved ones as they listen to an international experts group's report in Mexico City. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto signed a new law Thursday, Nov. 17, 2017 aimed at addressing the country's staggering number of unsolved disappearances by creating a National Search System with local branches in the states. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo