FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hariri who resigned from Saudi Arabia nearly two weeks ago has been caught in the crossfire between the region’s two feuding powers -- Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran. The 47-year-old who for years had tried to play a balancing act in Lebanon, with its delicate, sectarian-based political system, resigned in the most bizarre manner, throwing the country’s and his own political future into the unknown.
Nation & World

Lebanon PM: Saudi trip was to consult on country's future

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:42 AM

BEIRUT

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri says his stay in Saudi Arabia has been to consult with officials there on the future of Lebanon and its relations with its Arab neighbors.

He dismissed as "rumors" reports about his alleged detention in the kingdom.

Hariri's tweet on Friday came hours before he was expected in France two weeks after his surprise resignation in Saudi Arabia.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Hariri was expected in Paris' presidential palace by midday Saturday. Macron said Hariri will be received "with the honors due a prime minister," even though he has announced his resignation, since Lebanon hasn't yet recognized it.

