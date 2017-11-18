Mladic trial to end, where will next war crimes court start?

A view of the Thaingkhali refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm over the plight of Rohingya Muslims in remarks before Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders from a Southeast Asian bloc that has refused to criticize her government over the crisis. A.M. Ahad AP Photo