Nation & World

Palestinians reject 'extortion' in face of US move

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 05:10 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

JERUSALEM

The Palestinian foreign minister says the Palestinians will not give in to "extortion" after a U.S. threat to close their diplomatic mission in Washington.

In an interview on Palestine Radio on Saturday, Riad Malki said the Palestinians are waiting for further communication from the U.S. government. "The ball is now in the American court," he said.

U.S. officials, citing U.S. law, said Friday that the Trump administration has put the Palestinians on notice that it will shutter their office in Washington unless they have entered serious peace talks with Israel. President Donald Trump has 90 days to make a decision.

Malki said the U.S. move may be aimed at putting pressure on the Palestinians. "The Palestinian leadership will not accept any extortion or pressure," he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video