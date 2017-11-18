Nation & World

Saudis summon ambassador from Germany over Lebanon comments

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 06:34 AM

BEIRUT

Saudi Arabia's state news agency is reporting that the kingdom has summoned its ambassador to Germany for consultations following statements made by Germany's foreign minister in support of Lebanon.

The Saudi Press Agency also says the kingdom will hand over a protest note to Germany's ambassador to Riyadh.

SPA said the Saudis were referring to Sigmar Gabriel's comments earlier this week during a news conference with his Lebanese counterpart in which he criticized meddling in Lebanon's affairs.

The agency said Saturday that Gabriel's statements were based on "wrong information" and "surprised" the kingdom.

Germany's Foreign Ministry would not comment directly on the development Saturday, but released a statement saying "we are very concerned about the stability of the region and call on all sides to reduce tensions."

