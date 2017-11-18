Nation & World

Police: At least 6 officers injured during Odessa protest

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 08:33 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MOSCOW

Police in the Ukrainian city of Odessa say the police chief and at least five other officers have been injured during confrontations with protesters.

Local media reported on Saturday that around 200 people gathered at a public park in the Black Sea coastal city to protest development plans for the area.

Photographs released by Odessa's Dumskaya news website showed young men wearing ski masks and police officers clashing.

The Odessa police force said in a statement that the police chief sustained a head injury. The statement said none of the protesters have been hurt so far.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Video footage published by Dumskaya showed some protesters using pepper spray, firing flares and wielding sticks and spades.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video