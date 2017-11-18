Nation & World

Man arrested after taking photo in Virginia Tech restroom

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 11:27 AM

BLACKSBURG, Va.

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he took photos of a college student in a restroom on the Virginia Tech campus.

The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2zeGNoW ) that Aldron Adams of Pulaski is facing a March 1 court appearance on charges including filming a non-consenting nude person, marijuana possession and fleeing from law enforcement.

According to court records, a student using the restroom in Tech's McComas Hall on Nov. 8 noticed a hand reaching under the stall with a phone in a "glittery pink case."

The court records state the student followed Adams out of the restroom and called police, who arrested Adams and found drugs on his person and in his car.

The paper reports that Adams' lawyer declined comment.

