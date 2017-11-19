The Latest: Cantrell wins race for mayor in New Orleans

LaToya Cantrell celebrates her victory in the New Orleans mayoral election during her election party at the New Orleans Jazz Market in Central City on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in New Orleans. Cantrell, a City Council member who gained a political following as she worked to help her hard-hit neighborhood recover from Hurricane Katrina, was the victor Saturday night in an election that will make her the first woman mayor in New Orleans' history. NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP Michael DeMocker