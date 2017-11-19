Driver in Japan dies in crash with truck driven by US Marine

Nation & World

Police in southern Japan are investigating a fatal traffic accident in which a truck driven by a U.S. Marine collided with a small truck at an intersection, killing the Japanese driver of the other vehicle.

Kazuhiko Miyagi of the Okinawa police says the Marine was lightly injured in the 5:30 a.m. crash on Sunday in Naha, the main city in Okinawa. He confirmed Japanese media reports that a breath test indicated the Marine had an alcohol level that was three times the legal limit.

The victim was a 61-year-old man. The names of the two drivers have not been released.

The incident could fuel opposition to the U.S. military presence in Okinawa. About 25,000 U.S. troops are stationed on the southern Japanese island.

