Some firsts among 32 US students picked as Rhodes scholars

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 08:33 AM

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans, the most ever in a single Rhodes class, a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never had received the honor before.

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday announced the 32 men and women chosen from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England.

The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of study starting next October. In some cases, the scholarships may allow funding for four years.

Also selected was an international group of scholars representing 64 different countries. About 100 scholars will be selected worldwide this year.

The scholarships are worth about $68,000 per year, according to the Rhodes Trust.

The first class of American Rhodes Scholars entered Oxford in 1904.

Online:

Rhodes Scholars: http://tinyurl.com/yb3jjey4

