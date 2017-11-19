UCLA head coach Jim Mora walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
UCLA head coach Jim Mora walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
UCLA head coach Jim Mora walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo

Nation & World

UCLA fires coach Jim Mora after 4th straight loss to USC

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 02:34 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

UCLA has fired football coach Jim Mora, the day after the Bruins lost to rival Southern California for the fourth straight year.

Athletic director Dan Guerrero announced the move Sunday. UCLA fell 28-23 at USC on Saturday night to drop to 5-6 on the season. The Bruins can still become bowl eligible with a victory against California next Saturday but it will be another disappointing season regardless.

Mora went 46-30 record in six years with the Bruins, but the program has slid backward over the last three years. The former NFL coach won 29 games in his first three seasons, but with starting quarterback Josh Rosen, UCLA is 17-19 since 2015, including 10-16 in the Pac-12.

Guerrero says in a statement: "Jim helped re-establish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video