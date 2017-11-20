A woman is caught in tear gas during running battles with police in Kibera Slums in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Kenyan opposition leaders say police are using gunfire and tear gas to disperse residents of a city slum protesting the overnight murder of four people in a suspected ethnic attack.
A woman is caught in tear gas during running battles with police in Kibera Slums in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Kenyan opposition leaders say police are using gunfire and tear gas to disperse residents of a city slum protesting the overnight murder of four people in a suspected ethnic attack. Brian Inganga AP Photo
A woman is caught in tear gas during running battles with police in Kibera Slums in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Kenyan opposition leaders say police are using gunfire and tear gas to disperse residents of a city slum protesting the overnight murder of four people in a suspected ethnic attack. Brian Inganga AP Photo

Nation & World

Kenya braced for court decision on election challenge

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:33 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya shortly will hear a Supreme Court ruling on challenges to last month's repeat presidential election, amid fears of further deadly clashes between police and opposition supporters.

The court is ruling Monday morning on challenges by activists and a politician, who allege irregularities.

The court in September nullified the August presidential election over irregularities and ordered a new vote held last month. It was the first time a court in Africa has overturned a presidential election.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose legal challenge led to the nullification, boycotted the repeat election while saying electoral reforms had not been made. He is now asking for international intervention as violent protests continue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dozens of people have been killed in clashes since the August vote.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video